Designing Superman’s Iconic Haven: 242 Crystals in Six Months

Crafting the perfect setting for an iconic superhero is no small task, and for the latest “Superman” film, production designer Beth Mickle spent an extensive period developing the Fortress of Solitude. This magnificent structure, made from 242 resin crystals, required both meticulous design and dedicated construction time, spanning six months in design and 16 weeks in building. The painstaking efforts to bring this iconic setting to life reflect a commitment to blending innovation with tradition, ensuring the Fortress remains a stunning retreat for the Man of Steel.

Design Challenges and Inspirations

Director James Gunn insisted on a practical set for the Fortress of Solitude, steering clear of CGI or virtual production methods. Mickle, renowned for her work on “Guardians of the Galaxy 3,” found this to be one of her most demanding projects. “We felt so much pressure to pay homage to the original and to keep audiences happy,” she explained to Variety. The challenge lay in honoring the classic image from Richard Donner’s films, where an ice crystal would blossom into a crystalline marvel, while also infusing novel elements into the design.

A Familiar Yet Fresh Vision

The film features a world where Superman, portrayed by David Corenswet, operates alongside a team of heroes forming the nascent Justice League. As they confront foes like Lex Luthor, Mickle’s updated Fortress emerges not only as Superman’s sanctuary but also as a symbol of resilience. The movie opens poignantly, with a weakened Superman lying in the snow, aided by Krypto the dog. As they approach, the Fortress dramatically rises from the icy ground, showcasing Mickle’s touch.

The Construction Process

Filming for the Fortress’s exteriors took place in Norway’s Svalbard, chosen for its stunning icy landscapes that perfectly complemented the frosty fort. Mickle admitted, “Building it was a massive challenge. We built 242 giant crystals, they’re all real.” The only CGI involved was for animating the Fortress as it ascended from beneath the ice. The resin crystals, comprising the structure, were sourced from across the Eastern seaboard in 2023, offering a cost-effective alternative to CGI.

Inside the Crystal Sanctuary

Within Superman’s secret base resides a multitude of robotic assistants, each identified by numbers, serving to rejuvenate him using solar rays. The intricate “computer dashboard” and other elements were constructed physically. Mickle recounted actor Corenswet’s reaction upon first seeing the set, “He came over, was so gracious and complimented the set.” This physical, tangible construction contributed to an authentic experience for the cast and crew.

As for the future, Mickle remains tight-lipped about potential sequels or further developments with the Fortress of Solitude. “I’m not allowed to speak about that,” she laughed, leaving audiences eager for more adventures and insights into Superman’s enchanting crystalline haven.