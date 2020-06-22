Demi Moore praises ex-husband Bruce Willis on Father’s Day: ‘So lucky to have you’

After spending several weeks together throughout the coronavirus quarantine, Moore, 57, has desired ex-husband Bruce Willis a happy Father’s Day.

Willis, 65, and Moore have shared three children– Rumer, 31, Precursor, 28, and Tallulah, 26. Willis likewise had two little girls– Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 6– with his current spouse, model and starlet Emma Heming Willis.

To commemorate the wedding, Moore shared a collection of consecutive photos to Instagram, including the entire Moore-Willis household.

In the photos, the team gathered around a table for the pictures, but a hanging light somewhat obstructed the picture. The rest of the post featured images of the family members while Willis depended on the table, holding the sun out of view– but his head was removed from the framework too.

” Pleased Dad’s Day, Bruce!” she wrote in the subtitle. “Your youngsters are so fortunate to have you.”

Willis obtained a handful of Papa’s Day homages from his family members, as Heming Willis likewise shared a picture revealing one of their ladies growing a kiss precisely on the “Resist” celebrity’s nose.

” We like and adore him this much,” the subtitle read. “Pleased Dad’s Day to one of the best.”

Rumer, likewise a starlet, shared a handful of throwback pictures to Instagram to celebrate the day.

In the various subtitles, Rumer thanked her daddy “for always being a weirdo” and for making her laugh, as well as revealing her love for her old man.