Dancing Stars Spin Big on Celebrity Wheel: Watch Online

Exciting news for fans of game shows and dance enthusiasts alike: the “DWTS” cast is gearing up to take over the Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. With the much-anticipated Season 6 premiere on the horizon, audiences are eager to see their favorite Dancing with the Stars judges and pros spin the wheel in a whole new setting. Here’s everything you need to know to catch the premiere online and watch these stars showcase their skills beyond the dance floor.

The Season 6 Premiere: New Faces on Wheel of Fortune

The new season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune kicks off on ABC on Friday, Sept. 26, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. This season will see a fresh host, Ryan Seacrest, stepping in for Pat Sajak, alongside the iconic Vanna White. Some familiar faces from Dancing with the Stars, including judges Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli, and professional dancer Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy, will be among the contestants. Other celebrities such as 2 Chainz, Big Sean, and Tori Kelly are also slated to participate, promising electrifying competition.

How to Watch Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 6 Online

The sixth season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune will premiere on ABC, with episodes airing weekly in the same Friday 8 p.m. ET/PT time slot. For those without cable, Hulu + Live TV offers an ideal solution. As this service includes ABC, cord-cutters can enjoy a hassle-free stream of the game show. New subscribers can even take advantage of a three-day free trial, allowing them to watch the star-studded premiere at no cost.

Streaming with Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV provides access to over 95 live channels, such as ESPN, BET, CBS, Discovery Channel, and more, ensuring a comprehensive viewing experience. Subscribers also benefit from Hulu’s extensive streaming catalog, bundling in Disney+ and ESPN Select. Following the free trial, subscription plans start at $82.99 per month, with an option to upgrade to ad-free streaming for $95.99 per month. Interested viewers can learn more about the available packages and initiate their free trial at hulu.com.

As Dancing with the Stars favorites compete under the bright lights of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, fans are in for a thrilling ride. Be sure to tune in to see how these dancers fare as they take a spin on the iconic wheel.