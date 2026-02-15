Cynthia Erivo Reveals Truth About Her Relationship with Ariana Grande

Cynthia Erivo Addresses Whether She and Ariana Grande Were “Lovers”

Cynthia Erivo recently opened up about her close relationship with Ariana Grande, addressing speculations about whether the two were ever “lovers.” The comments come in light of their collaboration on the much-anticipated film adaptation of *Wicked*. Both artists have formed a remarkable bond throughout the production process, and Erivo’s insights provide a glimpse into their deep friendship while clarifying the nature of their connection.

A Strong Bond Forged Through Art

“Let’s be honest, for f–k’s sakes,” Erivo remarked, reflecting on the emotional journey she and Grande have undertaken together. She emphasized how their experiences on set have helped them grow as individuals and collaborators. “We’ve had to really deal with some stuff, and this movie has allowed us to really grow as people, as friends, as sisters, as artists, as actresses.” This candid statement underscores the transformative power of their artistic partnership, which has blossomed amidst the challenges of filmmaking.

Gratitude for Shared Experiences

Despite the various ups and downs faced during production, Cynthia expressed immense gratitude for the journey she has shared with the Grammy-winning singer. “There are other people who have seen themselves in this movie, in that character, and also now see themselves and feel safe,” she noted. This sentiment highlights her desire for the film to resonate with audiences on a personal level. “That, for me, is the pinnacle of what I could ever wish for from any piece of work I have ever done. And I am so glad that in order to do it, I had to look into the eyes of this person beside me.” Erivo’s words reflect a genuine admiration for Grande, further emphasizing that their relationship, while deeply supportive, remains rooted in friendship.

The Fashionable Duo: Coordinated Styles

In addition to their artistic collaboration, Cynthia and Ariana have become known for their coordinating fashion moments. Their shared love for style often leads to mesmerizing Ozian-inspired looks that enchant fans and fashionistas alike. This blend of creative expression and friendship showcases the unique bond they’ve developed throughout the filmmaking process.

As Cynthia Erivo addresses whether she and Ariana Grande were ever “lovers,” it becomes clear that their relationship is defined by mutual respect and admiration rather than romantic entanglement. Their journey together has enriched not only their personal lives but also their professional endeavors, creating a narrative that resonates with many.