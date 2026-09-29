Curry Barker's 'Anything But Ghosts' Set for May 2027 Release

Focus Features and Blumhouse-Atomic Monster have announced that Curry Barker‘s highly anticipated horror-comedy, “Anything But Ghosts,” is set for release on May 7, 2027. Focus Features has acquired worldwide rights to the film, while Universal Pictures International will oversee its international distribution.

Plot Overview and Creative Team

“Anything But Ghosts” sees Barker not only directing but also co-writing the script alongside his longtime collaborator Cooper Tomlinson, who starred in Barker’s previous project, “Obsession.” The duo takes on the lead roles in this darkly comedic film, sharing the screen with a talented cast that includes Violet McGraw, Chris Reinacher, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Aaron Paul.

The film’s official logline teases an intriguing premise: “When a group of fame-seeking wannabe ‘ghosthunters’ find themselves in over their heads, things spiral wildly and terrifyingly out of control.” This sets the stage for a thrilling blend of humor and horror, following the escapades of characters chasing fame in the supernatural realm.

Production Team and Collaborators

Producers for this project include notable names such as Roy Lee, Steven Schneider, Jason Blum, Adam Hendricks, and Greg Gilreath. Executive producers on the film are Daniel Bekerman, Barker, Tomlinson, and Ben Ross, with Blumhouse-Atomic Monster, Spooky Pictures, Divide/Conquer producing in association with Image Nation and That’s a Bad Idea.

Following the Success of ‘Obsession’

Curry Barker’s previous film, “Obsession,” made waves as one of the summer’s biggest box office successes, grossing an impressive $519 million worldwide against a budget of under $1 million. The supernatural horror film resonated particularly with Gen Z audiences, showcasing a rare feat: a 39% increase in earnings during its second weekend, a performance that is becoming increasingly rare in today’s cinematic landscape.

Moreover, “Obsession” not only captivated audiences but also garnered critical acclaim, earning early Oscar buzz for co-star Inde Navarrette. The film followed the story of Bear (Michael Johnston), a lonely young man who uses a mysterious toy called a “One Wish Willow” to manipulate his crush, Nikki (Navarrette), leading to unexpected and bloody consequences for all involved.