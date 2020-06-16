Courteney Cox looks incredible at 56 in small black bikinis

Courteney Cox celebrated her birthday celebration by “diving” into her following year of life.

The “Friends” star, who transformed 56 on June 15, published a slow-motion video clip of herself diving headfirst into a pool in a black two-piece bikini while the New Radicals’ song, “Obtain What You Offer” played behind-the-scenes.

” Gracefully diving right into this next year … #oaf,” she captioned the clip.

Cox’s celeb friends discussed the actress’s post. Stylist Rachel Zoe commented, “Happiest birthday celebration @courteneycoxofficial ❤ ❤ ❤ ❤ and you look.”.

Comedians Whitney Cummings composed, “Tale” and Chelsea Trainer created, “Satisfied birthday celebration, CC!”.

Cox’s previous co-star, Lisa Kudrow, penned a homage to her longtime good friend on social media as well.

” Delighted birthday celebration @courteneycoxofficial my genius charitable gorgeous grounded excellent good FRIEND I love you,” Kudrow created together with a collection of images.

Kudrow, Cox, and the rest of the initial “Friends” actors, including Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matt Le Blanc, and Matthew Perry, are reuniting for an upcoming “Friends” unique on HBO Max.

The unique was delayed as a result of the spread of coronavirus, but Kudrow has ensured followers that the special will certainly deserve the wait.

” I can’t await it to occur,” she told Amusement Tonight. “The six of us have not remained in a room together in front of individuals in 25 years and just when a couple of years earlier, independently for dinner.”.

She added: “I can just think of. It’s going to be enjoyable. I indicate it’ll be enjoyable.”.