Courteney Cox claims rewatching ‘Friends’ made her value playing obese variation of her personality

Courteney Cox is binge-watching “Friends” while self-isolating from the coronavirus, and it’s reviving warm memories of playing the obese variation of her personality.

For those strange, Cox played Monica Geller on the hit comedy, which competed ten periods. Part of Monica’s backstory is that she was obese in her young people, however, took care of to drop the extra pounds when she came to be a cook and discovered more concerning food. However, that suggested that, in a handful of recall episodes, the starlet needed to wear prosthetics to make her appearance overweight.

Speaking with Ellen DeGeneres on her talk program Thursday, Cox claimed she discovered playing obese Monica extremely releasing.

“The Thanksgiving episodes are my favorite and the first season, I’ll be honest, I’m only on the first season, but that’s the Thanksgiving one where we all had the flashback, and I was overweight Monica,” the starlet clarified to Ellen. “I loved playing overweight Monica because I felt so free. I could dance like you and just sit up, and dance and have no problem at all. I did love it. Those are really good episodes.”

Elsewhere in the meeting, the starlet clarified that she’s confiscating the spare time she has in quarantine to rewatch her old comedy after failing to remember the blasts she had shooting it.

“It’s really sad, but I didn’t remember it at all,” she clarified. “People ask me all the time like, ‘will you do a quiz?’ or “let’s play this game to see who knows the characters the most.’ I don’t remember. I remember the people, and I remember specific things that happened, but my memory is not great when it comes to fun times. I only remember the pain, I think. So I started watching it. I’ve been binging it. It’s really good; it turns out.”

“Friends” followers just recently obtained a dashboard of cool water when it was introduced that the COVID-19 pandemic forced HBO Max to delay its unscripted get-together unique with the actors. However, Deadline reports that, although the unique is delayed, the actors decided to sign up with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro’s “All In” project to assist elevate cash for those impacted by the pandemic. They’re presently supplying six tickets to see the insulation of the get-together, whenever it takes place.

“We were supposed to do the show, I think at the beginning of March or the middle of March, and now I don’t know when we’re doing it,” Cox clarified. “We raised a lot of money so far, and you can still apply, and you get to have you plus five friends come and watch the show.”

She included: “That’s the third time, that’ll be the third time that we’ve all been in the same room in the last 15 years. But it will be a lot more than just us in the same room, and we’ll be doing fun stuff and talking and listening.”