Courteney Cox about ‘Friends’ Get-Together Special: ‘We’re most likely to Have the very best Time’

The 55-year-old starlet lately signed up with comic Kevin Nealon for an episode of his “Hiking with Kevin” webseries, where she disclosed some information concerning the upcoming “Friends” reunion special which will air on HBO Max.

“So the exciting thing is that we’re all going to get together for the first time, in a room, and actually talk about the show,” Cox said. “And it’s most likely to get on HBO Max, and I’m so fired up.”

“We’re going to have the best time. It’s going to be great,” Cox stated. “But we really haven’t all done that and actually sat there and talked about and reminisced about this incredible experience that we had. It’s gonna be fantastic.”

The reunion special was validated by HBO Max recently in a news release. The launch stated that Cox would certainly sign up with Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry as well as Matt LeBlanc for an unscripted unique at the program’s initial soundstage “for a party of the cherished program.”

Cox likewise spoke to Nealon, 66, concerning what her “suitable” reunion with her co-stars would certainly appear.

“The suitable for me — and simply in fact lately did this, as well as it took for life. I don’t know how many years it was, maybe 15 years — and we finally all got together and had dinner,” she explained. “And when we get together, which is never — it just doesn’t happen very often, like twice since we ended the show — it’s just the most fun. We laugh so hard.”

Cox revealed that the last time she and her co-stars all reunited took place at her home, but that they’d gotten together once before at Aniston’s home as well.

The “Friends” alum also talked about how meaningful the show is to its fans.

“I’m so thrilled that I was on a show that people actually learned how to speak English because they watched the show,” Cox said. “It’s just touched so many people’s lives.”

The pair also discussed Cox’s gig hosting “Saturday Night Live,” which took place in 1995, while Nealon was a cast member.

“I hosted SNL the first year I was on ‘Friends,’ but guess what, I was way too green,” Cox said. “I should’ve done it like year five, six, seven, eight, nine, ten.”

“I do not remember you as being green,” Nealon said.

“I was horrible! I was so green. I was so nervous,” said Cox. “I could do it now, I’d love to do it, but no one wants me to do it…”

To announce the reunion special, Cox as well as each of her castmates — except for LeBlanc — posted a photo of the cast from back in the day as well as wrote “It’s happening” in the caption.