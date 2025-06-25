Costa Rica’s Fantastic Lab Debuts at Media Market Event

Fantastic Lab Costa Rica has officially debuted at the Costa Rica Media Market, marking a significant step in promoting genre filmmaking across Latin America. The initiative, a collaboration between Pablo Guisa of Grupo Morbido and the Costa Rica Media Market (CRMM), aims to cultivate new talent and provide unique opportunities in the film industry. With its strategic partnership with Atómica Films, this lab is poised to become a cornerstone for aspiring filmmakers seeking to break into the genre space.

Innovative Training Ground

Pablo Guisa, the visionary behind Grupo Morbido and executive director of the Cannes Fantastic Pavilion, has introduced Fantastic Lab Costa Rica as a practical training ground for emerging filmmakers. “This is a practical and training laboratory where six projects will be able to participate in professional internships and training with the collaboration and equipment of local production company Atómica Films,” announced Costa Rica Film Commissioner Marysela Zamora during the market gala.

The lab mirrors other successful initiatives under Grupo Morbido’s Sangre Latina banner, such as the Sanfic-Morbido Lab in Chile and Blood Window at Ventana Sur. The primary objective is to nurture more genre filmmaking, providing pivotal opportunities for Latin American filmmakers.

New Opportunities for Genre Filmmakers

By next year, the Costa Rica Media Market will host the Fantastic Lab Costa Rica initiative, selecting a standout project from the six curated entries via an Open Call. Atómica Films, guided by filmmaker Miguel Gómez, will create a proof of concept for the winning project, which will then be showcased at Cannes’ Marché du Film, further advancing its development. “We will follow up with the other five in different capacities; this is where Morbido Lab and our other allies or companies jump in,” Guisa explained.

Cultivating Talent and Community

In addition to Fantastic Lab Costa Rica, this Autumn will see the launch of a Morbido Cine fantasy film showcase in the country, featuring training workshops starting with special effects makeup. “Both initiatives seek to develop talent and community, generate audiences, attract productions, develop the industry and generate interest in the region within the fantasy film niche,” emphasized Zamora, underscoring the importance of building a thriving film community in Central America and the Caribbean.

Global Appeal of Genre Films

Guisa highlighted the global appeal of genre films, particularly horror, citing their low production costs and high profit potential. According to industry statistics he shared, about 80% of genre films from 2000 to 2023 were successful due to original screenplays. “They don’t need to be in a franchise to succeed,” he remarked, noting the universal appeal of genre films across borders.

Reflecting on the prospects for Latin American filmmakers, Guisa stressed the importance of high production values and neutral Spanish to ensure global competitiveness. “Latin Americans—particularly those from Central America and the Caribbean—have the potential to tap into global markets and make a significant impact if they explore and embrace the horror genre,” he asserted.