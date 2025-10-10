Cosmic Romance Ignites Between Zayn and Jisoo in ‘Eyes Closed’

In a captivating fusion of talent and creativity, Zayn and Jisoo have taken their fans on a cosmic journey with their new single “Eyes Closed.” The much-anticipated release is accompanied by an intergalactic music video that perfectly encapsulates the dreamy charm of the duet. This collaboration marks a significant moment in pop music as both artists explore new dimensions of their artistry.

Zayn and Jisoo: A Stellar Collaboration

Zayn and Jisoo soar beyond the ordinary in “Eyes Closed,” a single that transports listeners through a celestial soundscape. The former One Direction member and the Blackpink sensation unite in an otherworldly music video, which debuted on Friday, promising an adventurous sonic ride.

In the cinematic visual, the duo drifts through a spaceship, initially isolated but eventually converging mid-orbit. Their harmonious voices blend seamlessly in the chorus as they sing, “Said, oh, we should fall in love with our eyes closed/Better if we keep it where we don’t know.” This synergy enhances the lyrical narrative of the song, emphasizing themes of love and mystery.

A Long-Awaited Tease

The collaboration between Zayn and Jisoo has been the subject of much speculation, with both artists teasing snippets of the track in the lead-up to its release. This cosmic duet precedes Zayn’s upcoming Las Vegas residency in mid-January and follows an exciting announcement about his reunion with One Direction bandmate Louis Tomlinson for a Netflix series.

A Glimpse into Their Musical Journeys

Known for his selective collaborations, Zayn has previously partnered with major artists like Taylor Swift for “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” and Sia for “Dusk Till Dawn.” Meanwhile, Jisoo’s collaboration with Zayn marks her first musical endeavor since her acclaimed solo EP, Amortage, featuring hits such as “Earthquake” and “Your Love.” Currently on tour with Blackpink, Jisoo continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

The “Eyes Closed” video propels both artists into a new frontier, blending their distinct musical styles in a way that’s both innovative and engaging. This stellar duet is poised to remain a fan favorite, leaving an indelible mark on the pop music landscape.