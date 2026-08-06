Cooper Levy's Surprising Role as Manny in Anna Pigeon Series

Cooper Levy had an interesting journey on his path to playing the role of Jesse Garland in the new USA series Anna Pigeon. Originally cast as Manuel Rodriguez-Saenz’s character Manny, Levy experienced a dramatic shift just a week before filming.

From Manny to Jesse

In an exclusive interview with E! correspondent Will Marfuggi at the show’s premiere on August 5, Levy shared insights into his casting experience. “The casting for the show was a little wild,” he noted. “Originally, I was cast as Manny and then they called and said, ‘We want to try just playing Jesse.’” This switch to Jesse brought new challenges, as Jesse is not a character from Nevada Barr’s original novels.

Character Dynamics

Levy revealed that while Jesse isn’t a character from the Anna Pigeon books, he serves as the love interest to Tracy Spiridakos’s Anna. He explained, “In Track of the Cat, it’s Rogelio,” highlighting how the character was developed specifically for the series.

Embracing the Role