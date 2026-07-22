Controversial Y2K Trend Sparks Celebrity Street Style Frenzy

The latest divisive Y2K fashion moment to resurface on city streets: skirts layered over pants. Once a polarizing, maximalist staple of the early and mid-2000s — and a look Millennials may recall from Disney Channel-era outfits — the combo is being given a 2026 refresh by a roster of celebrities who are leaning into sleeker, more considered styling.

The skirt over pants pairing peaked in the early and mid-2000s, with stars taking a maximalist approach to the trend.

In 2026, stars like Kendall Jenner , Jennifer Lawrence , and Kaia Gerber are styling the controversial combo in a modern way.

, , and are styling the controversial combo in a modern way. Built-in styles that combine skirts and pants into one piece are the best way to avoid extra bulk.

Yes, the memory of sequins and bootcut denim still lingers — we’re referring to that 2005 Ashley Tisdale red carpet moment — but contemporary takes from artists such as Dua Lipa, Shakira, Anne Hathaway, and Myha’la prove the pairing can read chic rather than costumey when executed with restraint.

How to Rock the Skirts Over Pants Trend in 2026

Modernize the look by dialing down the maximalism. Favor solid hues, streamlined silhouettes, and contemporary textures for an elevated aesthetic rather than a throwback costume. Tailoring and clean lines will keep the outfit feeling intentional.

Alternatively, embrace contrast: take a cue from Industry’s Myha’la’s approach, which pairs a voluminous midi skirt with patterned pants for a whimsical, fashion-forward effect that still feels current.

Skirt-over-pants combinations can also be practical seasonally — they make the ideal summer-to-fall transition piece. Wear them with a lace-trimmed satin cami in the summer and switch to a sleeveless turtleneck as temperatures dip in the fall.

Because layering a skirt over pants can often look a bit bulky, it’s best to opt for built-in styles that combine skirts and pants into one piece.

With the celebrity nod of approval, are you ready to rock the daring combination?