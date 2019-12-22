Consume these foods for more energy

Having an unhealthy diet, sitting in the office all day and doing no working out what so ever is not good at all for your health. This may lead to a continuous feeling of exhaustion.

We have put together a list of some foods that you should consume if you want to have more energy and not to feel tired all the time.

For the Eyes

Working life leads us nowadays towards sitting in front of a computer all day long. So if you want to keep your eyes healthy you should eat products that contain Omega-3 fats, lutein, zinc, Vitamin A, C and E. Such products are: greens (salad, spinach), oily fish (salmon, tuna, mackerel), eggs, citrus fruits, berries, nuts, and seeds.

For the Immune System

The spreading of bacteria is very easy in the office, because there are a lot of people who stay in the same area for many hours. A person who has a cold can very easily infect half of the office. If you want to strengthen your immune system, these are the foods you should eat: citrus fruits, red peppers, broccoli, garlic, ginger, kiwi, papaya.

For Boosting Metabolism

If you want to lose more calories easily, you have to eat foods that boost your metabolism, especially when you sit all day in front of the computer and you have no time to work out. Eats these and you will prevent weight gain: seaweed, coffee, tea, spices (ginger, cayenne pepper, cardamom), beans, lean meat (chicken, turkey).

For Brain Function

There are products that do not only have a positive impact on your body, but on your brain too. If you want to improve your brain function, here’s what you should be eating: oily fish (salmon, trout), blueberries, nuts and seeds, foods rich in fiber (porridge, whole wheat bread, brown rice), pomegranate juice, dark chocolate.

For the Intestines

According to research, spending 10 years or more in a sedentary job almost doubles the risk of some types of bowel cancer. Luckily there are some products that might help to the prevention of this type of cancer: broccoli, spinach, citrus fruits, berries, foods rich in fiber (porridge, bread, brown rice)…