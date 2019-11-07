5 Exercises for a Divine Body

Every woman wants to look in the mirror and feel proud of her fit body. Find in the article some exercises to get in shape fast and love your body.
- Exercises for Butt
- Get down on your palms and knees, keep your back straight, hands at the shoulder level and knees at hips’ level.
- Lift one leg to hip level then lower it without touching the floor.
- Repeat 3 times for each leg and do 10-15 series.
- Then lie on your back and bend the knees.
- Keep the feet 30-40 cm away from buttocks.
- Lift your hips by pushing the heels on the floor and tighten your abdominal muscles.
- Lie back slowly, after 2 seconds.
- Repeat 3 times and do 15 series.
- Exercises for Firm Breasts
- Face down in a plank position, with your wrists parallel to your shoulders and the feet, spread at shoulder width.
- Breath in and bend the elbows to a right angle, then go down.
- Exhale and come back to the initial position.
- Repeat as much as possible, try standing on your knees if it is too hard.
- Take 2 dumbbells 2-4 kg each, lift them in your hands.
- Lie on your back with knees bent and press the back to the floor, keeping your arms to the side.
- Exhale and lift the arms, bend the elbows and continue until the dumbbells touch each other.
- Inhale and lower your arms slowly.
- Exercises for a Thin Waist
- Lie down on the floor with your knees bent at a right angle.
- Take a deep breath and lift your upper body off the floor.
- Try to reach your opposite knee with your elbow.
- Repeat on the other side too.
- Keep your lower back on the floor to avoid injuries.
- Repeat 3 times in 10-15 series.
- Do the plank sideways, keeping one arm straight.
- Lie on your left side, keep the left hand on the floor in a right angle, bent form the elbow.
- The upper leg should be on the edge of the foot behind, and the lower should be ahead.
- Exhale and lift your left arm until it’s straight and lift your whole body.
- Tighten the buttock muscles for better balance.
- Keep this position for 15 seconds and repeat.
- Exercises for Thin Legs
- Stand straight and keep your feet apart, more than the shoulder width.
- Place your arms forward and pull shoulders back.
- Bend your knees while pulling the thighs back.
- Keep your back straight and don’t raise the shoulders.
- Repeat 2 times in 10-15 series.
- Lie on your back, keep the arms along your body.
- Lift the right leg high and lift the left one slightly off the floor.
- Change legs and repeat 15 times for each leg.
- Exercises for Beautiful Arms
- Use a low bench or a chair.
- Turn your back to the seat, bend the arms and put the hands on the seat
- Bend your legs.
- Push away from the seat and straighten your arms.
- Lift your body, then bend your arms and lower the body.
- Repeat twice in 10 series.
- Stand straight and take a dumbbell in each hand.
- Keep them apart from your hips.
- Then lower them down, bend your arms and keep them in front of you.
- Lean forward but keep your back straight.
- Inhale and raise the dumbbells up with both arms.
- Then exhale and take a small break.
- Lower your arms in the initial position.
- Do 10-12 series…