Connie Chung’s Earnings Outpaced Maury Povich’s by Tenfold at Marriage

In a recent revelation, Maury Povich shared an intriguing detail about his marriage to Connie Chung, stating that she was “making 10 times” what he earned when they first tied the knot. This fascinating insight into their relationship highlights not only Chung’s remarkable success in broadcast journalism but also Povich’s ability to embrace their partnership. The couple, married for over 40 years, has navigated a shared life that intertwines their careers and personal journeys, demonstrating a dynamic that defies traditional roles.

From Colleagues to Life Partners

Maury Povich and Connie Chung’s storied relationship began at WTTG in Washington , D.C., where they were both working in television news. Their mutual journey in the industry laid the groundwork for a partnership that would flourish over the decades. Chung, who is now 79, fondly remembers Povich from their time at the station. “In 1969, I was a copygirl at a little TV station in Washington, D.C. and he was a big star,” she recalled to PEOPLE. “I would rip the wire copy off the machine and give it to Mr. Povich.” It’s clear that even back then, the dynamic between them began to develop.

Povich’s Humor and Admiration

During an interview with comedian Adam Friedland for Interview magazine, Povich humorously acknowledged his wife’s substantial earnings at the time of their marriage. “My wife was making 10 times what I was making when we got married. How’s that?” he remarked, echoing the lighthearted banter that characterizes their interactions. Povich further teased that he was indeed a “gold digger,” but his affection for Chung is palpable, as he credits her for the comfortable lifestyle they enjoy today, divided between Florida, New York, and Montana.

A Supportive Partnership

Despite the challenges that came with Povich’s controversial television career on the Maury show, Chun’s unwavering support remained a cornerstone of their relationship. “More than anything else, Connie was a big supporter and she loved it,” Povich remarked, reflecting on how Chung stood by him during turbulent times, even when critics accused him of exploiting his guests. Her belief in him and acceptance of his work helped solidify their bond.

Secrets to a Lasting Marriage

As they navigate life together, Povich recently opened up about the dynamics that have kept their marriage strong over the years. He explained the key to their longevity lies in handling conflicts with grace. “If we’re arguing, if there’s a big argument going on, when your head hits the pillow at night, it’s over,” he shared during an interview with Today host Al Roker. The couple’s ability to move past disagreements and start fresh has proven to be a vital factor in their relationship.

Maury Povich’s acknowledgment that Connie Chung “was making 10 times” what he was making when they got married reflects not just a playful admission but also a testament to the balancing act they have perfected together. Their journey showcases how love, respect, and shared understanding can create a lasting partnership, one that continues to thrive against all odds.