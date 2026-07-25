Cole Hauser Reveals Struggles on Dutton Ranch Without Sheridan

Cole Hauser, famed for his role in Yellowstone, has opened up about the unique challenges faced in filming the latest installment of the Dutton Ranch saga. As the cast and crew navigated the complexities of bringing a new chapter to life, they did so without the guiding presence of creator Taylor Sheridan.

Filming Without Taylor Sheridan

Reflecting on the difficulties encountered during the production of the first season of the spinoff, Hauser shared in an interview on July 18 with Film Inside NYC, “There were challenges not having Taylor there. For us to really be able to work with these new writers, these new directors, these people—everything had changed.”

Change in Leadership

The series, which is the fourth in Sheridan’s rapidly expanding Western universe, initially began under the leadership of showrunner Chad Feehan. However, Feehan stepped down before the premiere on May 1, paving the way for Benjamin Cavell, who has been announced as the showrunner for the second season. Despite this shift in leadership, Hauser found solace in the familiarity of returning cast members, including Kelly Reilly, who portrays his on-screen wife, and Finn Little, who plays their television son.

Embracing Challenges

For Hauser, the distinctive environment of the Dutton Ranch created a unique opportunity for growth. He noted, “The only normality” throughout the filming process was collaborating with the familiar faces of the cast and crew. He embraced the situation, stating, “I enjoy a challenge [and] it certainly was a challenge,” expressing pride in the team’s ability to adapt and “figure out on our feet how to perform and tell a story.”

As Dutton Ranch evolves, the team behind it remains committed to delivering compelling storytelling, even amidst changes and challenges. Hauser’s experiences emphasize the resilience and dedication that drive the heart of the series.