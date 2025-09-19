Coco Austin’s Daring Sheer Dress Shocks at Fashion Week

Coco Austin stunned the fashion world at New York Fashion Week (NYFW) with her daring choice of outfit. Known for her bold fashion sense, Coco made headlines in a sheer, nude dress embellished with crystals, a look that captivated photographers and fashion enthusiasts alike. Attending the LaQuan Smith Spring/Summer 2026 show on September 16 alongside her husband, Ice-T, Coco’s appearance was a testament to her audacious style and fashion-forward thinking.

The Sheer, Daring Ensemble

Coco Austin made a memorable appearance at NYFW, dazzling the crowd in a nude dress that was both elegant and provocative. Designed by LaQuan Smith, the dress was form-fitting and featured an intricate crystal pattern. The sheer material added an alluring touch, while flesh-toned underwear ensured the daring look remained tasteful. This eye-catching outfit demonstrated Coco’s flair for merging sophistication with bold fashion choices.

Coco’s Signature Style

Accompanying her show-stopping dress, Coco Austin maintained her signature style elements, sporting her long blonde hair and a chic pale pink lipstick. The overall look accentuated her personality and sensibility, marrying glamour with a classic touch. Her presence at the event was both commanding and graceful, solidifying her status as a fashion icon.

Ice-T’s Complementary Look

Supporting his wife’s fashion moment, Ice-T matched her allure with his own sense of style. The Law and Order: Special Victims Unit actor chose an all-black relaxed suit, creating a sleek and harmonious balance next to Coco’s radiant attire. Together, the couple showcased their unified approach to fashion and elegance, celebrating both their individuality and connection.

Celebrating a Fashionable Evening

Coco Austin shared her excitement about the evening on Instagram, providing her followers with a glimpse of their night out. She posted photos featuring her and Ice-T, as well as snapshots with music legend Busta Rhymes. “Some flicks from last night’s LaQuan Smith Fashion Show,” she captioned. Her post conveyed the joy and fashion-forward spirit of their date night, capturing the essence of their glamorous outing.

Coco Austin’s appearance at NYFW in a sheer, nude dress remains a standout moment, reflecting her unique style and confidence. Her fashion choices continue to spark conversations and admiration, making each public appearance a spectacle of elegance and daring expression.