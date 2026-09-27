Co-Director of ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Discusses Evolving Iconic Characters

In the ever-evolving landscape of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, co-director Anthony Russo shares the intricate balance of advancing iconic superhero narratives while honoring the timeless qualities that make these characters beloved. As fans eagerly anticipate the upcoming “Avengers: Doomsday,” Russo emphasizes the challenges faced in reimagining well-known figures within the franchise.

The Challenge of Evolution in the Superhero Genre

During a recent Q&A following a screening of “Avengers: Endgame Encore,” Russo reflected on the creative process. “It’s a very difficult part of the process because, I mean, we basically just have to use our own meters because we love the characters, we love the history, we love them in the same way that many fans do,” he explained. This sentiment underscores the dual responsibility of co-creators to push boundaries while respecting the established lore.

Understanding the Diverse Fanbase

Russo acknowledged the vast spectrum of opinions within the Marvel fandom. “But the one thing we always like to remind people of, you know, fandom does not speak with a single voice. There’s a wide yve-style.com of opinion in terms of who responds to which characters and which versions of which characters people respond to; it’s a very complex relationship that people have with the characters,” he remarked. This complexity adds another layer to the storytelling challenge.

Respecting the Characters’ Journey

According to Russo, he and his brother and co-director Joe are deeply respectful of the characters’ storytelling journeys thus far. “That’s part of their magic, a big part of their magic. But at the same time, we need to surprise ourselves in terms of who those characters are, where they can go, what they can do, what can happen, and in doing that, we hopefully surprise audiences as well,” he explained, highlighting the need for innovation alongside tradition.

A Shift in Tone for Thor

This discussion comes on the heels of the trailer release for “Avengers: Doomsday,” featuring a notably more serious portrayal of Thor (Chris Hemsworth) than seen in the comedic tone of 2022’s “Thor: Love and Thunder.” While that film enjoyed box office success, it received mixed reactions from audiences, with some feeling that Thor had become “too silly,” a sentiment echoed by Hemsworth himself.

A Star-Studded, Yet Mysterious Cast

As excitement builds for “Avengers: Doomsday,” Russo revealed that the film’s full cast remains shrouded in mystery. “The cast is so large, and we’ve announced some of the cast, and we haven’t announced some of the cast,” he noted. “I get confused myself over who we’ve announced and not announced, so I have to just slow down.” Currently confirmed cast members include Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Paul Rudd, Simu Liu, and Tom Hiddleston, among others.

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