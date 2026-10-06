Ciara Dazzles on Paris Runway While Expecting Baby No. 5

In a stunning display of creativity and celebration, Ciara recently transformed a fashion event into an unforgettable experience by walking the runway at Junya Watanabe’s Spring 2027 ready-to-wear show in Paris. This memorable moment, occurring on October 3rd, showcased her proud baby bump as she made three stunning appearances on the catwalk.

Fashion Forward: A Triple Feature

Ciara’s runway journey was a thrilling surprise revealed through a joint Instagram post with Vogue, which featured footage of the 40-year-old singer strutting her stuff in a series of dramatic ensembles. Each outfit was anchored by striking purple leggings and matching cropped tops adorned with bright pink racing-inspired stripes, complemented by a low-slung black belt and eye-catching red heeled boots.

Unique Looks and Personal Significance

Ciara’s first look included a chic tan trench coat layered over her vibrant outfit, coupled with a stylish black embellished cap. For her second appearance, she opted for a bold black distressed leather jacket embellished with eye-catching hardware and metallic decorations. By her final walk, Ciara embraced a full maximalist aesthetic, donning a striking helmet-like headpiece with cascading crystals that radiated elegance and glamour.

A Dream Realized

Walking in a major fashion show had always been a dream for Ciara. After the show, she expressed her gratitude on Instagram, saying, “I’ve always dreamed of walking the runway in Paris. Junya Watanabe having me walk in your show was a Major Dream Come True!”

Despite her excitement, Ciara admitted to being apprehensive about revealing her pregnancy to the designer, fearing that it might not align with the show’s vision. However, she was met with enthusiasm, as Watanabe welcomed her onto the runway, affirming her belief in the beauty of diversity in fashion. “I was honestly afraid that when I mentioned I was with child, you say it doesn’t fit the vision anymore, but you said YES!!” she recounted.

Support from Family and Fans

The audience reacted positively to Ciara’s surprise appearance, and her husband, Russell Wilson, showed his unwavering support in the comments with heart and raised-hands emojis. This Paris runway moment comes shortly after the couple announced they are expecting their fifth child together, sharing the joyous news on September 6th with a simple message: “One more person to love.”

Embracing her pregnancy journey wholeheartedly, Ciara performed at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas just days after the announcement, captivating the audience with her Billboard Hot 100 hits “Goodies” and “1, 2 Step,” even incorporating a dramatic backbend into her performance.