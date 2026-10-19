Christiane Amanpour's Departure from CNN After 43 Remarkable Years

Following a distinguished career spanning 43 years, renowned journalist Christiane Amanpour is set to leave CNN, a decision met with a mix of sadness and understanding among her colleagues. “Like so many CNNers who will hear the news today, I’m very sorry to see her go,” stated a network executive, adding, “but I’ve come to accept that this is the right time for her, both personally and professionally.”

End of an Era at CNN

Amanpour joined CNN in 1983 and has been a defining presence in global journalism. Her tenure has included coverage of critical world events, from the First Gulf War to conflicts in Bosnia, Afghanistan, Ukraine, and Iran. Her comprehensive reporting has earned her numerous accolades and a respected place in news history.

Concluding PBS Series

In addition to her CNN departure, Amanpour’s PBS series, Amanpour & Company, which she has hosted since 2017, is also slated to conclude in December. This marks the end of an impactful chapter not only for Amanpour but also for the audiences who have relied on her insights and storytelling over the years.

Legacy and Gratitude

David Thompson, a CNN executive, expressed gratitude for Amanpour’s contributions, stating, “On behalf of the entire CNN leadership team, I want to thank Christiane for 43 extraordinary years of remarkable journalism, loyalty and friendship.” Her departure signals the conclusion of an era at the network and highlights the profound impact she has had on journalism and international reporting.