Jack White Urges Action Against Trump's Controversial Iran Remarks

Musician Jack White has voiced his outrage against President Donald Trump following controversial comments made during a rally in Nebraska. Trump’s suggestion that Iran could “take out” cities like Los Angeles and San Diego during a speech has sparked fierce backlash from California leaders and citizens alike.

Trump’s Controversial Remarks

During the Nebraska rally, Trump claimed that the soaring costs the U.S. faces were “a small price to pay” to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons. He stated, “They could take out a city. Let them take out Los Angeles. Let them take out San Diego. This is a very small price to pay.” Such remarks have intensified scrutiny and criticism from various quarters, especially in California, a state that has often been a vocal target of Trump’s administration.

Jack White’s Response

In reaction to Trump’s comments, White took to social media to address Republicans and conservatives residing in Los Angeles and San Diego. He questioned their loyalty, stating, “Hey republicans and conservatives that live in L.A. and San Diego; how do you feel about your Fuhrer recommending that the cities you live in get attacked?” He criticized their allegiance to Trump, calling the situation “laughable and ignorant.”

Political Backlash

The backlash from California officials has been swift. Notably, Governor Gavin Newsom remarked, “After sending the National Guard and Marines to occupy California, Donald Trump is now saying our foreign enemies should ‘take out’ Los Angeles and San Diego. He is deranged and dangerous.” This sentiment was echoed by many who believe Trump’s words should be taken seriously given the potential implications for national security.

Clarification from Trump’s Team

Amidst the criticism, Trump’s Rapid Response X account attempted to clarify the president’s remarks. They stated that Trump was advocating for the U.S. to prevent Iran from gaining the ability to attack American cities, asserting, “which they would if they had the chance.” However, this attempt at clarification did little to quell the anger directed at Trump from California leaders and citizens.

White’s Continued Critique