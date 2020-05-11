Chrissy Teigen reveals ‘break’ from Twitter after Alison Roman conflict

After a difficult previous week on social media, Chrissy Teigen claimed she required a “little break.”

Her choice follows very popular recipe book writer Alison Roman made debatable remarks regarding Teigen’s “Cravings” brand name, and the design confessed she was “hurt” by them.

“This is what always happens. The first day, a ton of support, then the next, 1 million reasons as to why you deserved this. It never fails,” Teigen edited the weekend break.

“I hate what this drama has caused this week,” she included. “Calling my kids Petri dish babies or making up flight manifests with my name on them to ‘Epstein island,’ to justify someone else’s disdain with me seems gross to me, so I’m gonna take a little break.”

The back and forth began when Roman claimed in a meeting recently with New Consumer that Teigen’s service “horrifies her.”

“Like, what Chrissy Teigen has done is so crazy to me. She had a successful cookbook. And then it was like Boom, a line at Target. Boom, now she has an Instagram page that has over a million followers where it’s just, like, people running a content farm for her,” Roman informed the electrical outlet.

The New York Times reporter included: “That horrifies me, and it’s not something that I ever want to do. I don’t aspire to that. But like, who’s laughing now? Because she’s making a ton off–king money.”

Teigen responded to the extreme remarks in a collection of tweets Friday evening.

“This is a huge bummer and hit me hard. I have made her recipes for years now, bought the cookbooks, supported her on social, and praised her in interviews. I even signed on to executive produce the very show she talks about doing in this article,” Teigen tweeted.

The model-turned-entrepreneur included that Roman’s presumption that she plays a bit part in her realm and counts on a group to drain material for her is incorrect.

“There are many days I cry very hard because cravings, the site, is our baby we love to pump content onto. We do this work ourselves, and there is NO monetary gain yet. It just works work, and the reward is you like it. so to be called a sellout…hooooo it hurts.”

After encountering an extreme Internet reaction, Roman said sorry on Twitter for her remarks.

“Hi, @Chrissyteigen! I sent an email but also wanted to say here that I’m genuinely sorry I caused you to pain with what I said I shouldn’t have used you/your business (or Marie’s!) as an example to show what I wanted for my career — it was flippant, careless and I’m so sorry.”

Hi @chrissyteigen! I sent an email but also wanted to say here that I’m genuinely sorry I caused you pain with what I said. I shouldn’t have used you /your business (or Marie’s!) as an example to show what I wanted for my own career- it was flippant, careless and I’m so sorry — alison roman (@alisoneroman) May 9, 2020

In one more tweet, Roman composed: “Being a woman who takes down other women is not my thing and don’t think it’s yours, either (I failed to effectively communicate that). I hope we can meet one day, and I think we’d probably get along.”

Teigen’s Twitter account is currently personal for the time being.