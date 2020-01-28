Chris Brown Triggers Rihanna Love Rumours after Asserting He’s ‘Still Crazy’

Chris Brown has actually stated he’s still crazy with an enigma lady … and also followers are encouraged he is discussing Rihanna.

The Loyal vocalist, 30, sent out followers right into a craze after sharing a puzzling Instagram blog post with his 60.5 million fans – however promptly erased the blog post after seeing the action it got.

The father-of-one shared a clip from an old meeting which reveals him checking out the job interviewer with a saucy smile.

He noted: “When someone asks, after all this time… why are u still in love WITH HER? My ANSWER: BECAUSE TIME HAS NO RELEVANCE WHEN ITS UNCONDITIONAL,” accompanied with a love heart emoji.

Chris really did not clarify on simply who precisely “her” is, which resulted in a wave of conjecture by followers believing he was describing his ex-girlfriend Rihanna.

One follower commented: “Rihanna doesn’t want you.”

While one more included: “We all know this is & will always be about Rihanna.”

A 3rd composed: “Wowwwww I knew he’s still in love with Rihanna.”

It comes as Rihanna just recently separated from her billionaire sweetheart of 3 years Hassan Jameel.

Rihanna showed up to accept her recently solitary partnership standing as she signed up with A$ AP Rocky for an enjoyable night of video games and also joking at the 2020 Yams Day Benefit Concert in New York City on Friday evening.

The set normally sustained love conjecture after they were identified at the yearly occasion.

Chris Brown, 30, looked unwinded as she blinked a beam of light at her spectacular smile while she joked and also chuckled about with the rap artist at the Yams Day Benefit…

The set sustained the A$AP crowd’s occasion which guides cash to the Always Strive and also Prosper structure to aid battle drug abuse.