Charlize Theron Criticizes Immigration Policies Harming Families

Charlize Theron recently made headlines by addressing the impact of immigration policies that have “destroyed the lives of families, not criminals.” Speaking passionately at the fifth annual Block Party for her Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP), Theron highlighted how these policies, among other issues, have contributed to a world in turmoil. During the event, she underscored the urgent need for resistance and solidarity in the face of these challenges.

A Night of Passionate Advocacy

Hosting the event on the Universal Studios backlot, Charlize Theron opened with a mix of humor and sincerity. While joking about not being invited to a high-profile wedding, she quickly shifted to address serious global issues. She thanked attendees for their support in challenging times, stating that “the world feels like it’s burning” due to regressive policies. Theron’s remarks were met with applause as she emphasized that current immigration policies have harmed families rather than criminals. Her speech touched on other pressing issues such as women’s rights and the erasure of queer and trans lives.

Personal Reflection and Call to Action

Theron drew from her personal experiences as an immigrant to the U.S. She recounted being deported at 19 for overstaying her visa, eventually becoming a U.S. citizen in 2007. This personal journey fuels her advocacy, particularly when discussing foreign aid cuts affecting HIV and AIDS programs in South Africa. She described the resulting suffering as “absolutely heartbreaking.” Despite these challenges, Theron highlighted the power of collective action. “There is hope,” she declared, advocating for organizing, protesting, and voting as forms of resistance.

Building Community and Empowerment

The Block Party also showcased Theron’s commitment to community building. Joined by her Old Guard 2 costars and performers like Reneé Rapp, the event included engaging activities such as a live “Hot Ones” challenge. Since its founding in 2007, CTAOP has made significant strides, reaching over 4.5 million youths and donating nearly $15 million to South African organizations. This work underscores Theron’s belief in valuing all lives and ensuring everyone’s right to health and safety.

Through her advocacy and the work of CTAOP, Charlize Theron continues to emphasize the importance of addressing harmful policies and celebrating the spirit of resistance and care. Her call for change is a reminder of the power individuals have when they stand together for justice.