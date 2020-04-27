Channing Tatum Is Apparently Dating Online

After separating late in 2014, Channing Tatum and Jessie J called things back on once again at the start of the year. They split once again previously this month, and Tatum is currently single. Per E! News, Tatum prepares to date once again, and he’s not stating no to dating applications.

“He would love to be dating someone and is not shy about it,” a source informed the magazine in December. “He wants to have fun again and he doesn’t care if he meets someone online, a set up or just walking down the street.” E! states that Tatum is back to swiping since he and Jessie J are done for good.

E! reported back in December that Tatum had an account on Raya, a special dating application.

“A friend suggested Raya, and he felt like he had nothing to lose by joining,” a source informed E! after that.

Tatum shares a little girl, Everly, that turns seven years of age following month, with his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan. While Tatum and Dewan co-parent Everly, Dewan has begun family members with her fiancé, Steve Kazee. In very early March, Kazee and Dewan welcomed their child, Callum Michael Rebel Kazee.

“And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond ❤️🌈❤️Welcomed to the world, you little angel! ❤️Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20,” she composed on Instagram when her child was birthed…

“In an instant, our universe burst wide open, and nothing would ever be the same. Welcome to earth star child,” Kazee composed in his very own message.