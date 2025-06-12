Chad Cohen Joins HHMI Tangled Bank Studios as Executive Producer

In a significant move for science storytelling, HHMI Tangled Bank Studios has appointed Emmy Award-winning Chad Cohen as the Executive Producer of Development and Production. This new role underscores the studio’s commitment to delivering impactful science media across various platforms. Let’s delve into what this appointment means for the studio and the world of science communication.

Chad Cohen’s New Role

Chad Cohen, renowned for his contributions as a producer, writer, and director, is set to lead the development and production at HHMI Tangled Bank Studios. As the Executive Producer, Cohen will manage the creation of innovative science media aligning with the studio’s mission to enhance public engagement and education in science. His role involves overseeing a wide range of content, from documentaries to podcasts and social media projects.

A Vision for Science Storytelling

Discussing his new role, Cohen emphasized the importance of raising public understanding and appreciation of science, a passion he has pursued throughout his career. “We have a unique opportunity to partner with the best storytellers to tell inspiring and innovative science stories,” Cohen stated, expressing enthusiasm for reaching audiences across various platforms with the team at HHMI Tangled Bank Studios.

Jared Lipworth, the head of HHMI Tangled Bank Studios, praised Cohen’s dedication to tackling complex scientific topics and his creative flair. Lipworth noted, “We’re thrilled to bring his creativity, knowledge, and passion for science to the studio as we tell stories about cutting-edge scientific advances.”

Bringing Experience to the Table

Cohen joins HHMI Tangled Bank Studios after a successful tenure at National Geographic, where he produced acclaimed unscripted series and specials for platforms like Disney+ and Hulu. His work includes “Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller” and “Titanic: The Digital Resurrection.” With over two decades of experience with major brands such as PBS, Smithsonian, and Discovery Channel, Cohen brings a wealth of expertise to his new role.

The Studio’s Mission and Impact

HHMI Tangled Bank Studios is dedicated to leveraging visual storytelling to ignite curiosity about science. Their recent projects, like “Battle to Beat Malaria” and “All That Breathes,” which earned an Oscar nomination, showcase their impact-oriented approach. By partnering with mission-aligned organizations, the studio enhances the reach and educational value of each film through extensive outreach campaigns.

Chad Cohen’s appointment signifies a strategic step towards enriching the narrative of science through compelling and accessible media. His blend of experience and passion positions HHMI Tangled Bank Studios to continue making strides in public science education and engagement.