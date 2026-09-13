Celine Dion Returns to the Stage with Heartfelt Performance

Celine Dion has made a triumphant return to the stage, demonstrating her unwavering passion for performance. The Grammy-winning artist kicked off her highly anticipated 16-show residency at Plenitude Arena in Paris on September 12, marking her first concert appearance since stepping back from the spotlight in 2022.

Emotional Reunion with Fans

During the opening moments of her show, Dion was visibly moved as she addressed an audience of 35,000 fans. “I had promised myself not to cry,” she said, according to Variety. “But I’m so happy to see you all. I missed you. I’m going to sing like you without crying.”

A Celebration of Love and Resilience

As she launched into her first song, “On ne change pas,” which translates to “We don’t change,” Dion expressed her deep appreciation for the city and her fans. “Here we are. I’m standing on stage in this city that I love so much, thanks to your support and your love,” she remarked.

Overcoming Challenges

Reflecting on her journey, Dion admitted, “I have to admit, though, that the road was rocky. The journey was longer than expected, with unplanned stops along the way. But I hung in there.” She shared a hopeful metaphor, saying, “A faint ray of light in the distance, deep in the mountains. I believed in it. And here it is. The sun—the sun is here. The sun, right in front of me.”