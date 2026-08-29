Alix Earle and Victoria Villarroel Dazzle at Kilian Paris Dinner

Kilian Paris recently unveiled its latest fragrances at a captivating event held at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles, where the city’s elite gathered for an evening of cocktails and dinner with a stunning view. Hosted by renowned creator and podcaster Victoria Villarroel, the gathering marked the launch of the fragrance house’s new Cocktails Collection, designed to appeal to a younger demographic.

Celebrating Connection and Creativity

The guest list featured a star-studded array of personalities, including Villarroel’s friends and dedicated supporters of the brand such as Anastasia Karanikolaou, Iris Kendall, Aisha Potter, Ariel Tejada, Yris Palmer, Rickey Thompson, and Alix Earle, who made a stylish entrance midway through the dinner.

As guests settled into their seats, Villarroel took to the microphone to express her joy at the occasion. “This feels like my wedding or something,” she joked, with her boyfriend, L.A.-based designer Doni Nahmias, among the attendees. “Thank you, everyone, for being here. I love seeing old faces, new faces. And we love a cocktail, all of us.”

The Cocktails Collection

The new fragrances draw inspiration from classic cocktails, featuring three enticing options: Sparkling Royal, a nod to the Kir Royal infused with Moroccan mint, wild currant, and roasted tonka bean; Piña Paraíso, a tropical blend of pineapple, coconut, and vanilla bourbon; and Midnight Espresso, a rich fusion of coffee, dark chocolate, and vanilla bourbon. With each priced at $150 for a 75 ml bottle, this trio offers a more approachable entry point into the luxurious Kilian Paris brand, founded by Kilian Hennessy in 2007, renowned for iconic fragrances like Angels’ Share and Love, Don’t Be Shy.

Reflecting the evening’s cocktail theme, the drink menu included variations aligned with the fragrances. Guests enjoyed Sparkling Royal, which paired crème de cassis with sparkling wine, while Midnight Espresso was presented as an espresso martini, and Piña Paraíso featured a blend of pineapple juice, white rum, and cream of coconut.

Building Bonds