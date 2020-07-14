Catherine Zeta-Jones looks incredible at 50 in a swimsuit

Catherine Zeta-Jones exuded pure beauty on Instagram while taking pleasure in a crackling summertime day in a black swimsuit and sunglasses.

Catherine Zeta-Jones capitalized on the summertime sunlight in California, posturing for a crackling breeze on Instagram while using her swimwear. The Intolerable Cruelty starlet, 50, shook a black string swimsuit leading decorated with a silver hold, decline jewelry, and large, tortoiseshell sunglasses for the photoshoot. It’s vague where she’s posturing since the Oscar champion obtained imaginative with her digital photography and filtering system the photo with a vignette framework. The result is classic and stunning.

Her followers were consumed with the picture, which she captioned “Sun’s out!!! Sunday.” One commenter informed the Chicago celebrity, “Looking fabulous,” including heart emojis. “You are a beautiful dream.” Even her stepson, Cameron Douglas, 40, went down some encouraging fire emojis in the remarks. I couldn’t concur with him extra!

Catherine’s Instagram feed is normally full of interest jobs and lots of images of her youngsters. Remember when she was discovered taking professional-grade pictures of her child, Carys Douglas, in Paris so she could place them on the ‘gram? As she stated at the time, “Mamarrazi is what my kids call me with my camera.”

Catherine’s most recent messages come quickly after she revealed the launch of her very own way of living brand name, influenced by Gwyneth Paltrow‘s GOOP. Called Casa Zeta-Jones (smart), the line includes points like coffee, make-up, and vegan apparel. That consists of charming ballet apartments for under $50. While enlightening Casa Zeta-Jones, she stated, “Everything I have designed has truly been a passion project. I wanted to take this passion a step further and create a brand that’s beautiful and luxurious while still being attainable.”