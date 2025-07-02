Cate Blanchett Granted Prestigious City of London Honor

Cate Blanchett is set to be honored with the prestigious Freedom of the City of London, a historic recognition celebrating significant contributions to the community. This age-old honor underscores Blanchett’s influence and accomplishments in the arts, further solidifying her status as a globally respected figure.

Acknowledging Excellence in the Arts

The Australian actress, renowned for her Oscar-winning roles in The Aviator and Blue Jasmine, will receive the Freedom of the City of London alongside Northern Ireland’s Adrian Dunbar. This recognition highlights their exceptional contributions to the arts. Blanchett’s illustrious career spans acclaimed performances in The Lord of the Rings saga and more recently, in Black Bag.

Beyond her impressive acting portfolio, Blanchett is a vocal advocate on pressing global issues such as climate change. Her commitment to humanitarian efforts is exemplified by her role as a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador, where she champions the rights of refugees and displaced individuals.

Celebrating Diverse Talents

Adrian Dunbar, known to audiences for his compelling portrayal in the U.K. police drama Line of Duty, joins Blanchett in receiving this distinguished accolade. His recent work includes performances in ITV’s Ridley and Inside No. 9, showcasing his versatility as an actor.

Both actors have also made their mark on the stage. Blanchett graced the Barbican with a memorable performance in The Seagull earlier this year, while Dunbar is captivating audiences in Kiss Me, Kate, running from June to September.

Honoring a Storied Tradition

The Freedom of the City of London is one of the city’s most ancient traditions, dating back to 1237. This honorary title is bestowed as a tribute for exceptional contributions to public life or significant achievements.

Alderman Russell, chair of the CLC’s Freedom applications committee, emphasized that the Freedom is “offered as a way of paying tribute to their outstanding contribution to London or public life, or to celebrate a very significant achievement.”

The granting of the Freedom of the City of London to Cate Blanchett and Adrian Dunbar not only acknowledges their remarkable artistic endeavors but also their enduring impact on society. This tribute is a testament to their dedication and influence within their respective fields.