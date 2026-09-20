Catch the Vikings vs. Bears Game Live Online Today

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Football fans are in for an exciting matchup as the Minnesota Vikings visit Soldier Field in Chicago to face the Bears this Sunday, September 20, at 1 p.m. ET. Both teams are coming off victories in Week 1 and will be eager to assert dominance in the division.

The last encounter between these franchises saw the Bears narrowly defeat the Vikings 19-17. As they gear up for this clash, head coach Kevin O’Connell will lead the Vikings in their quest for redemption.

How to Watch Vikings vs. Bears NFL Game Online



This week, the Vikings will see Carson Wentz start at quarterback while Kyler Murray remains sidelined with a concussion sustained during the first week. All eyes will be on the veteran Wentz as he competes against Bears quarterback Caleb Williams.

According to DraftKings, the Bears are currently favored by 4.5 points in this highly anticipated matchup.

The previous week’s NFL action created quite a buzz with celebrity appearances, but while there are no confirmed sightings for this game yet, Chicago boasts several famous fans, including actor Vince Vaughn and former President Barack Obama.

You can catch the Vikings vs. Bears game live on FOX. If you don’t have a traditional cable subscription, there are plenty of streaming options available.