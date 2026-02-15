Catch the Revamped NBA All-Star Game: Viewing Guide Inside

The NBA All-Star Game is making a highly anticipated return, boasting a fresh format that promises to reinvigorate the excitement of this annual showcase. Basketball enthusiasts will be treated to a thrilling matchup where the U.S. faces off against Team World, highlighting the growing influence of international players in the league. This exciting event, featuring prominent stars such as Nikola Jokić and Luka Dončić for Team World, takes place on February 15, starting at 5 p.m. ET. Here’s everything you need to know about the NBA All-Star Game and how to watch it.

At a Glance: How to Watch the NBA All-Star Game

In this year’s format, U.S. players are divided into two squads: Team Stripes and Team Stars. Key figures in Team Stars include Devin Booker and Anthony Edwards, while Team Stripes features LeBron James and Kevin Durant. The game employs a round-robin setup with 12-minute games, culminating in a championship clash to crown the victor.

Despite the excitement, superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will be absent from Team World due to injury, prompting some lineup changes. De’Aaron Fox joins Team Stripes, and Norman Powell shifts to Team World. Stephen Curry and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are also sidelined by injuries, impacting the dynamics further.

The NBA has experimented with various formats in recent years, including a mini-tournament and player-coach drafts. This year’s edition takes place at the state-of-the-art Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, welcoming fans back to NBC after years on TNT. For streaming, you can catch the NBA All-Star Game live on Peacock, though it doesn’t offer a free trial. Alternatives include DirecTV and Hulu + Live TV, both of which provide NBC access and trial periods.

How to Watch the NBA All-Star Game

DirecTV

DirecTV offers a five-day free trial, with NBC streaming available across all its plans. If you prefer over-the-air access, NBC can be watched for free using an antenna.

Peacock

Peacock’s streaming service doesn’t offer a free trial. Its plans start at $10.99 per month with ads and include other major events like the Olympics.

Hulu + Live TV

With a three-day free trial, Hulu + Live TV also provides access to NBC. This option includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN, though its customization features are limited compared to others.

NBA All-Star Game Roster

Here are the players to watch in this year’s exciting NBA All-Star Game:

Team Stripes: Jaylen Brown (Celtics), Jalen Brunson (Knicks), Kevin Durant (Rockets), De’Aaron Fox (Spurs), Brandon Ingram (Raptors), LeBron James (Lakers), Kawhi Leonard (Clippers), Donovan Mitchell (Cavaliers). Coach: Mitch Johnson (Spurs)

Team Stars: Scottie Barnes (Raptors), Devin Booker (Suns), Cade Cunningham (Pistons), Jalen Duren (Pistons), Anthony Edwards (Timberwolves), Chet Holmgren (Thunder), Jalen Johnson (Hawks), Tyrese Maxey (76ers). Coach: J.B. Bickerstaff

Team World: Deni Avdija (Trail Blazers), Luka Dončić (Lakers), Nikola Jokić (Nuggets), Jamal Murray (Nuggets), Norman Powell (Heat), Alperen Sengun (Rockets), Pascal Siakam (Pacers), Karl-Anthony Towns (Knicks), Victor Wembanyama (Spurs). Coach: Darko Rajaković (Raptors)