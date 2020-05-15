Candice Swanepoel new topless Victoria's Secret campaign

Candice Swanepoel presents partially nude and shows her peachy derrière in a series of underwear as she fronts brand-new Victoria’s Secret project.

She’s among one of the most sought-after models worldwide.

Candice Swanepoel, 31, presented topless and presented her peachy derrière in a series of underwear throughout a hot photoshoot to front a brand-new Victoria’s Secret project.

Showing off her graceful figure, the South African elegance covered her discreetness with a tactically positioned arm while putting on specific high-waisted band briefs.

Gazing seductively over her shoulder, Candice flaunted her toned behind while outfitted in a black band and sizeable long-sleeved top.

For an additional breeze, she changed right into a rather pink variation of the top, with her blonde hairs brushed up over away.

The model presented her abdominals as she presented topless in a lacy set of peach-colored briefs.

For a last sexy shot, Candice got on a slinky red slip gown with slim bands and shoelace bordering.

Candice shares Anaca, 3, and Ariel, 22 months, with Brazilian model Hermann Nicoli.

Speaking of her wellness and physical fitness regimen, she disclosed to Us Weekly in 2014: ‘Yoga is great… for me because it likewise aids with focusing myself and relaxing.

‘New York is a rather insane city to be in, so I require that, and after that, I’ve had this fitness instructor for several years, so occasionally he comes by, and I do some weights and various other things.

‘But because I’ve been exercising for a lot of years it like, my body breaks [and]… responds quite promptly.’

In the summer season 2019, Candice claimed she was single on social media after months of a rumored split from Hermann…

The very first started dating in 2005 when she was 17, and he was 23, while modeling in Paris; they got engaged in August 2015 and supposedly separated in November 2018.