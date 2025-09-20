Camp Rock Stars: Surprising Paths They’ve Taken Since Then

The “Camp Rock” movie cast captured the hearts of many with their musical talents and captivating performances. Years have passed since the film’s debut, and fans are curious about where these stars are now. This article revisits the “Camp Rock” movie cast, exploring their careers and personal journeys since their Disney days. Let’s catch up with the actors who defined a generation, from their creative endeavors to personal transformations.

Alyson Stoner: A Journey Beyond Disney

Following notable roles in “Step Up” and “Cheaper by the Dozen,” Alyson Stoner portrayed the ambitious producer and dancer Caitlyn Gellar in “Camp Rock.” Her career didn’t stop there; she reprised her role in two “Step Up” sequels and lent her voice to characters in the “Kingdom Hearts” video games. Additionally, Alyson continues to entertain as Isabella in Disney’s beloved animated series “Phineas & Ferb.”

In 2018, Alyson shared a personal story in a Teen Vogue essay, discussing her relationship with a female dance instructor, an experience that inspired her single, “When It’s Right.” Speaking to E! News, Alyson described coming out as “a little bit scary,” but emphasized the excitement of embracing her true self.

Embracing Change and Advocacy

In 2019, Alyson unveiled a bold look with a shaved head in her music video, “Stripped Bare.” She candidly discussed her battles with mental health and an eating disorder, revealing to People that shedding her hair symbolized discarding “beliefs, opinions, and insecurities.”

Alyson made a significant splash later that year at the MTV Video Music Awards, reuniting with Missy Elliott to perform “Work It”—an iconic moment 17 years after her appearance in the original music video.

New Endeavors and Future Plans

Continuing to share her story, Alyson released her memoir “Semi-Well-Adjusted Despite Literally Everything” in August 2025. This work chronicles her experiences and offers insights into navigating the complexities of life and self-discovery.

From her “Camp Rock” days to her status as an inspiring advocate, Alyson Stoner remains a beloved figure, continually evolving both personally and professionally.