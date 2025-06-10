Burglars Strike Macklemore’s Home in Recent Incident

Macklemore, the renowned “Can’t Hold Us” artist, faced a distressing incident recently when his Seattle residence became the scene of an alarming burglary. The home invasion, confirmed by the Seattle Police Department, occurred during the early hours of June 8th. Details of the event are gradually unfolding, shedding light on the unsettling experience inside the artist’s household.

Details of the Home Invasion

The Seattle Police Department confirmed that the break-in at Macklemore’s home took place during the early morning hours. While it remains unclear if Macklemore, whose real name is Benjamin Haggerty, was present, his three children and a woman were in the residence during the intrusion. The woman, identified in the police report as the family’s nanny, encountered two intruders wielding bear spray.

Encounter with the Intruders

The terrifying event unfolded when two men entered the home through a patio door, just after midnight. The nanny described one suspect as “taller” and the other as “shorter.” The taller suspect reportedly instructed his accomplice to use the bear mace on her, a directive that was swiftly executed. The unexpected assault left the household in shock and distress.

Ongoing Investigation

Authorities continue to investigate the case, seeking any leads that could help identify and apprehend the culprits. E! News has reached out to both the police and Macklemore’s representatives for further comments, though responses have yet to be received. As the investigation progresses, the safety and security measures for the family remain a paramount concern.

Family’s Response and Community Support

In the wake of this unnerving incident, there has been an outpouring of support from fans and the local community. Macklemore’s family and the authorities are undoubtedly focused on ensuring the safety and well-being of everyone involved. Such incidents highlight the vulnerabilities that even public figures face, reminding us of the importance of vigilance and community support in times of crisis.

