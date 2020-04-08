Former Hollywood power pair Bruce Willis and Demi Moore are back with each other.

The divorcees have been quarantining together with their children for the previous month throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Bruce, 65, and Demi, 57, who have been separated since 2000 remain in lockdown with their children Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26.

Tallulah shared a pleasant breeze of the family members on her Instagram on Monday.

“Chaotic neutral,” she captioned the message, together with a picture of her mom and dad grinning for the cam while putting on matching green candy striped pajamas.

Exes Bruce and Demi remain in lockdown with each other.

Scout was seen posturing behind-the-scenes of the shot with her leg in the air while Tallulah’s partner, Dillon Buss, stood on a chair.

They all put on the very same green pajamas, including the family members’ dogs.

Demi additionally shared a shot of the lockdown team to her Instagram, captioning the group photo “family bonding.”

Actors Bruce and Demi were wed from 1987 to 2000. After their split, the Die Hard celebrity wed Emma Heming in 2009, and they share children Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 5…

Demi, at the same time, additionally had marital relationships with Freddy Moore from 1981 to 1985 and Ashton Kutcher from 2005 to 2013.