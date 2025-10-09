Brooks Nader’s Emotional Response to Gleb Savchenko’s DWTS Exit

The elimination of Gleb Savchenko from the latest season of “Dancing With the Stars” has stirred reactions across social media, with Brooks Nader notably sharing her thoughts. Following the exit of Savchenko and his partner, this development has garnered significant attention, shedding light on personal and professional dynamics within the popular show.

Brooks Nader’s Reaction on Social Media

Brooks Nader didn’t hold back when addressing her former partner, Gleb Savchenko, after his recent “Dancing With the Stars” elimination. Following the October 7 episode where Savchenko and his partner Hilaria Baldwin were sent home, Brooks took to TikTok to express her views subtly. In a video, she danced jovially with her sister, Grace Ann Nader, to John Lennon’s “Happy Xmas (War is Over),” playfully captioning it “Christmas in October.”

The Unfolding Drama on “Dancing With the Stars”

The unexpected ouster of Gleb Savchenko and Hilaria Baldwin surprised many fans of “Dancing With the Stars.” While the duo may not have been celebrating, Hilaria expressed a mixed response to E! News, stating, “We’re OK. I mean, we’re not great, but we’re okay at the same time. It’s mixed.” This sentiment underscores the ups and downs of the competitive dance show.

Gleb Savchenko’s Support for His Partner

Amidst the shock of their elimination, Gleb Savchenko was quick to commend his partner’s efforts. He highlighted Hilaria’s dedication, affirming that she gave her all during the competition. This camaraderie between partners often forms the backbone of “Dancing With the Stars,” creating bonds that extend beyond the dancefloor.

The dynamics within “Dancing With the Stars” continue to captivate audiences, with personal stories adding intrigue to the high-energy performances. As viewers respond to the latest developments, reactions from those like Brooks Nader offer an additional layer to the unfolding narrative.