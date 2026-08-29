Bruce Springsteen Joins Bleachers for Emotional Asbury Park Performance

In a surprise performance that thrilled fans on the New Jersey coast, Bruce Springsteen joined Jack Antonoff and Bleachers on stage during the Shadow of the City Festival at Stone Pony Summer Stage in Asbury Park. The duo delivered heartfelt renditions of two iconic Jersey-centric songs, much to the delight of a nostalgic crowd.

Homecoming Vibes

As frontman Jack Antonoff reflected on the significance of performing in his home state, he remarked, “There’s nothin’ like playing at home. There’s nothing like being 16 years old and having to sell a certain number of tickets so you can play inside the Pony, and it’s just your cousins at the show.” His words resonated deeply with the audience, emphasizing the emotional connection tied to performing in a place where he penned his songs and experienced growth as an artist.

A Nostalgic Collaboration

The evening took a turn toward nostalgia when Antonoff began performing Tom Waits’ beloved “Jersey Girl.” The crowd erupted into cheers as Springsteen made his entrance to deliver the iconic tune. While Springsteen is renowned for his rendition, the song was originally composed by Waits and featured on his 1980 album, Heartattack and Vine, a heartfelt tribute to his wife, Kathleen Brennan. Notably, Springsteen and Waits had previously collaborated on the track during a live performance in 1981.

Revisiting ‘Chinatown’

In addition to “Jersey Girl,” the pair also revisited Bleachers’ song “Chinatown,” a collaborative effort found on the band’s third studio album, Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night. This live performance marked the first time they had sung the song together since 2020, when they performed it on the rooftop of Electric Lady Studios in New York City.

A Tribute to Artistic Influence