Brooke Shields, 55, states she ‘works really hard’ for her swimsuit body and confesses she ‘cannot stand’ workout.

But Brooke Shields has admitted that her excellent toned and fit figure does not come regularly to her; she needs to work hard for it.

The 55-year-old stated she had ‘guy hands’ and a ‘strong bone structure’ when talking to The Moms on Monday night.

‘I was never slim. I was never thought about the slim one,’ she started.

‘I’ve got guy hands, and guy hands are terrific. I have a strong bone structure, and I’m a solid individual.’

The Blue Lagoon celebrity included that she was never ‘waif’ slim like the various other models in the ’80s and the ’90s.

‘Strength became my go-to,’ she included.

‘I need to work really hard to be in shape … I’m not a normally ectomorphic individual. I need to function my a** off truly, yet I’m more powerful and much healthier, and currently, I do not seem like I need to conceal as much.’

An ectomorphic type of body is called one that is usually lean and slim, with the individual finding it harder to construct muscular tissue.

Brooke additionally mentioned exactly how being physical throughout the COVID-19 pandemic has assisted her.

‘I truly assume being physical is most likely to aid us with this time around,’ she shared.

‘And when I inform you I can not stand exercising – I’ve never liked it. I do not know such as most likely to the health club, and I do not want, such as being informed to count something, it makes me insane.’

And while Brooke does not precisely like training, she has been maintaining her followers encouraged with reality exercises on her social media accounts.

In a Q&A Brooke did last month with InTouch, the media character stated she started to discover reflection amidst the start of the lockdown in March as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The starlet shared: ‘I enrolled in a live-streaming reflection led by Deepak Chopra on Facebook,’ she stated.

‘My family members teased me, stating, “Oh, Mom is going to get all Zen now.”‘

Brooke additionally clarified precisely how she had a fitness-related development with newly-learned abilities.

The Pretty Baby celebrity stated: ‘Before that, I’d never concentrated on the spiritual aspect of workout or the concept of recognizing your body and heart. Those were simply words before; they didn’t feel practical.’

She included that ‘exercising has never been Zen’ for her, as ‘whatever was an objective’ when it involved her motivation.

‘None of the exercises I’ve carried out in the past has come from me caring it, or from it providing me any type of assurance. When I was more youthful, it was all ego-based: If you intend to remain in this project, you need to remain fit.’

Brooke has been delighting in lockdown with her film writer hubby Chris Henchy, 56, and their little girls Rowan, 17, and Grier, 14…