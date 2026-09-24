Inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's British Adventure Revealed

Life in the United Kingdom has been refreshing for Meghan Markle and her family. As she acclimates to her new surroundings nearly a month after moving back to England with husband Prince Harry and their two children, Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, glimpses into their life reveal a warm and inviting environment.
Snapshots of Family Life
A close friend of Meghan’s, Kelly McKee Zajfen, recently shared a series of charming photos on Instagram that showcase how the family is settling into their new life. In one image, Meghan and Kelly are seen enjoying a sunny day in a garden, sipping wine alongside their friend Marcus Anderson.
The photos also provide a delightful look at family moments, with Meghan holding Kelly’s 6-month-old baby, Jack, and sharing affectionate interactions between the children. One snapshot captures Prince Harry lying on the ground while Jack crawls on him, a delightful display of family bonding. Meanwhile, Lilibet is seen enjoying playtime with Jack on the couch.
A Special Chapter
In her caption, Kelly expressed her excitement about these new experiences, stating, “There’s something so special about getting a taste of this magical place with my bestie, and having my sweet Jack along for the adventure. I’ve loved seeing this sweet chapter through her eyes and daily adventures!”
The sense of warmth and connection is evident in these shared moments, suggesting that the Sussexes are embracing their return to the U.K. while nurturing their family ties. As they navigate this new chapter, it’s clear that Meghan’s life in England is filled with special memories and quality time with friends and loved ones.