Brian Austin Green forgot about Megan Fox and has a new girlfriend

Brian Austin Green was identified with blonde pinup and previous teen bride Courtney Stodden over the weekend break.

The two were leaving Mejico Grill & Tequila Lounge in Agoura Hills in California with a takeout bag as he was casual in a Pink Floyd T-shirt and jeans while she was gussied up in a leopard-print outfit with high wedge heels.

This comes just weeks after his separated spouse Megan Fox was seen around her rumored beloved Machine Gun Kelly for his raunchy brand-new video for Bloody Valentine.

Brian seemed in good spirits as he had his mask took down and led the way out of a restaurant. They both seemed headed for a white Tesla.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 vet had on Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Classic sunglasses and a beard as his gray mask was pulled down.

And the TELEVISION vet had on a black backpack while carrying a plastic bag that claimed ‘Go Green’ on it.

Stodden was glammed up with her hair worn stick straight and blinking a fresh tan as she carried a clingy outfit with cork wedge system heels that had a black band.

She was made up of dark eyeliner and a pink lip as if she was ready for her closeup as she had glasses on her head.

Stodden is best known for marrying Doug Hutchinson in 2011 when she was only 16-years-old, and he was 51-years-old.

They took place to star is the truth TELEVISION collection Couples Treatment (2012 ), Celebrity Big Brother (2013 ), The Mother/Daughter Experiment (2016 ), and Celebrities Go Dating (2017 ).

The couple split in 2017, and they separated previously this year.

She has given that attempting her hand at sex tapes and attempted a vocal singing occupation that created the songs Father Issues and Hot ‘n Juicy.

And the appeal, who has styled herself to appear like Marilyn Monroe, has been connected romantically to Marc Peanut, Chris Winters, and Chris Sheng.

Brian and Megan lately separated after a decade of marriage.

There has been conjecture that she is rebounding with the 30-year-old rapper Gatling gun Kelly, despite informing her estranged spouse they’re just friends.

Previously this month, a source informed Us Weekly: ‘Megan and MGK have attached, and they came to be intimate when Megan and Brian were divided, yet hadn’t completely cut connections.’

The expert insisted that the married couple ‘were having problems for some time,’ and Brian ‘saw it coming’ before Megan took up with Machine Gun Kelly.

‘ Megan can be diva-like, hard to please, and high upkeep.,’ they continued.

Brian himself disclosed in a current podcast that he took Megan’s word for it that she and MGK are friends.

However, it seems that the Transformers celebrity that at 34 is 12 years Brian’s junior has been itching to return right into the Hollywood work.

The expert included that ‘Megan felt as though Brian had been holding her back from remaining in the limelight,

‘ She has an interest in returning around and changing herself.’

In Might, Megan could be detected in Machine Gun Kelly’s saucy brand-new Bloody Valentine music video, which revealed them prancing in bed.

Shortly after the Bloody Valentine video clip dropped, Machine Gun Kelly released a behind the curtain clip, revealing an intimate connection between the duo.

The opinion concerning Megan’s brand-new love started Might 15 when she and the platinum blonde rapper were seen in his Aston Martin.

They grabbed some takeout together, and after that, his car was seen in line at the guest entry of her gated community in Calabasas.

Megan has been wed to Beverly Hills, 90210 stars Brian considering that 2010 and they share three kids – Noah, 7, Bodhi, six, and Journey, three.

Because last month’s conjecture has been plentiful that Megan and Brian were self-isolating independently amid the coronavirus pandemic.