Brandy and Monica Announce Exciting New Musical Partnership

Music fans rejoice as Brandy and Monica have officially announced their plans to collaborate on new music. The iconic R&B duo, known for their groundbreaking 1998 hit “The Boy Is Mine,” excitedly shared this news on a recent episode of The Tonight Show. With a joint tour on the horizon, the singers are set to reunite both on stage and in the studio, promising fresh tunes that fans have eagerly anticipated.

The Return of an Iconic Duo

Appearing on The Tonight Show, Brandy and Monica captivated audiences by revealing their upcoming plans to create new music, building on their legendary partnership. The announcement comes as they prepare for their joint tour, a much-anticipated reunion that fans have awaited for years. Their 1998 hit “The Boy Is Mine,” inspired by an episode of Jerry Springer’s talk show, remains a beloved classic.

Brandy reminisced about the origin of their famous duet, sharing with host Jimmy Fallon, “I was a huge Jerry Springer fan. One of the topics was ‘The boy is mine,’ and I’m like, ‘Oh my God. Song idea. Let’s do this.’”

A Harmonious Collaboration

Before teaming up for their groundbreaking single, both artists held mutual admiration for each other’s work. Brandy recalled her eagerness to collaborate, stating, “I wanted to work with her so I called her up and asked her to be a part of the song. She said ‘yes’ and here we are.”

Monica humorously reflected on public perception, saying, “When I first heard the song I thought, ‘Are people going to think we’re fighting?’ And people still think we’re fighting. I don’t know if it’s the greatness of the song or something else, but it did just start something completely different… We’re a musical marriage.”

A Nod to the Next Generation

The duo also discussed Ariana Grande’s remix of “The Boy Is Mine” on her album Eternal Sunshine. Grande sought their permission to reimagine the classic, and Monica appreciated Grande’s approach, saying, “I think it was how personable she was that made us feel so comfortable. We’ve always been very adamant about people leaving history as it is. But the integrity of it is still there.”

Embarking on The Boy Is Mine Tour

Brandy and Monica have announced their joint tour, aptly named The Boy Is Mine tour, featuring 24 shows across the country. Joining them on the road are Kelly Rowland, Muni Long, and Jamal Roberts. The tour kicks off on Oct. 16 in Cincinnati and concludes Dec. 7 in Houston. As Brandy told Fallon, this tour is “twenty-seven years in the making.”

Not only will the duo delight fans with live performances, but they also confirmed plans for new music. Monica expressed excitement about the project: “It opens the door, for sure.” While Fallon suggested a mobile studio on their tour bus, Monica quipped, “No, we’re not doing the studio tour bus. We’re seasoned women. We need proper rest, alright? We’re going to 24 cities!”

As they embark on this exciting new chapter, Brandy and Monica are dedicated to creating music that resonates with both their longtime fans and a new generation. Whether on stage or in the studio, their collaboration promises to be a harmonious fusion of talent and creativity.