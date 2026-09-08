Brad Pitt's Charming Encounter with Dogs in De’Longhi Ad

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Brad Pitt is stepping into a whimsical world in a new advertising campaign for the De’Longhi Magnifica Duo espresso maker, where he finds himself navigating life as a roommate to a lively pack of 16 dogs.

Brad Pitt’s Canine Conversations

In this playful ad directed by Spike Jonze, Pitt interacts with the dogs, whose barks are amusingly subtitled. The scene kicks off with the actor being greeted by his furry friends in his living room right after waking up, as a Golden Retriever quips, “Slept in, huh?”

Pitt responds, “No, it’s normal time,” before busily moving to prepare his espresso. The canine banter continues, with another dog urging him to “make a hot” one and a sassy Dachshund insisting, “No coffee for you until you improve your attitude.”

Morning Routine with a Twist

The narrative unfolds over different mornings, where Pitt is playfully reprimanded by his furry roommates for his behavior. In one scene, a dog chastises him for neglecting to clean up after the previous evening’s events. “I got in so late last night,” he attempts to defend, but the dogs remain unyielding, declaring, “No coffee for you ‘til you do your dishes.”

Espresso Made Your Way

The campaign, titled “Hot or Cold, Always Perfetto,” encapsulates the philosophy that there isn’t just one perfect way to create espresso. Aparna Sundaresh, global chief marketing officer at the De’Longhi Group, explains, “At De’Longhi, we believe that Perfetto is the spirit of immersing yourself in your coffee moment, Italian style. But perfected to your taste. Our Duo range is designed to do exactly that – it serves up your perfetto, your way – hot or cold. Through every season and every mood.”

Sundaresh further emphasizes the collaboration with Pitt, Jonze, and creative agency LOLAMadrid to craft a campaign that showcases life’s dualities – the wins and misses, the hot and cold moments that accompany every day.

Global Launch and Availability

The De’Longhi Magnifica Duo ad campaign will launch globally on September 9 and will be featured across various platforms, including broadcast, digital, and social media. Additionally, it will be supported by a Perfetto Barista influencer campaign.

Currently, the De’Longhi Magnifica Duo is available for $999.95 on DeLonghi.com as well as at select retailers nationwide.