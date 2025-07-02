Brad Pitt Warns: Reject Superhero Roles for Lasting Success

In a candid discussion on the “New Heights” podcast, Brad Pitt shared his concerns about the pressure on young actors to join a superhero film or a franchise. Pitt, who is on an “F1” promotional tour, emphasized the importance of staying true to one’s artistic vision rather than feeling compelled to chase the blockbuster model. His advice reflects a deep understanding of Hollywood’s evolving landscape and serves as a guiding light for emerging talent navigating this high-stakes industry.

Brad Pitt’s Perspective on Young Actors

Brad Pitt recently participated in a conversation with Travis and Jason Kelce, where he expressed both affection and worry for up-and-coming actors. Although he didn’t mention specific names, Pitt shared his enjoyment in observing how new talents maneuver through the challenges of Hollywood today, particularly those that did not exist during his rise to fame.

Pitt noted a stark difference in the industry’s dynamics, highlighting that newer actors often face pressure to get involved in a superhero film or a franchise. He urged, “Don’t! Don’t! They’ll die,” underscoring the potential pitfalls associated with this path.

The Dangers of Franchises and Superhero Films

During the podcast, the Kelce brothers pointed out that being engulfed in franchise or superhero projects could lead to burnout for young actors. Pitt concurred, acknowledging the high demands and fatigue such projects can impose.

Though he had a brief cameo in “Deadpool 2,” Pitt has generally maintained a distance from superhero films, opting instead for varied roles and select franchises like his well-known “Ocean’s” series alongside George Clooney and Matt Damon.

Echoing ♌ Leonardo DiCaprio’s Advice

Brad Pitt’s perspective mirrors the stance of his “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” co-star Leonardo DiCaprio. DiCaprio had similarly advised rising star Timothée Chalamet to steer clear of superhero movies. Chalamet acknowledged the advice but admitted that if a script and director were compelling, he would consider it.

“Leo said to me, ‘No superhero movies, no hard drugs.’ Which I thought was very good,” Chalamet stated, adding that his inspiration to act came from the superhero movie “The Dark Knight.”

Pitt’s Upcoming Ventures

Despite advising caution, Brad Pitt himself may be on the verge of launching a new franchise with the successful debut of “F1.” According to sources, a sequel is already under discussion, and he is also set to reprise his role in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” for a Netflix sequel directed by David Fincher.

Brad Pitt’s insights serve as both a warning and inspiration for young actors to forge their own paths while remaining true to their artistic aspirations, rather than succumbing to the temporary allure of superhero films and franchises.