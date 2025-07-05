Brad Pitt Reveals Why ‘Ford v. Ferrari’ with Tom Cruise Fell Apart

In the world of Hollywood blockbusters, the pairing of Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise is nothing short of iconic. However, when it comes to the anticipated film ‘Ford v. Ferrari’, it appears that moviegoers almost witnessed a different version with these two stars in lead roles. In a recent interview, Pitt shared intriguing insights on why ‘Ford v. Ferrari’ with he, Tom Cruise didn’t happen, revealing the behind-the-scenes dynamics that shaped the film’s eventual casting.

Initial Plans for a Dynamic Duo

How close were we to seeing Ford v Ferrari starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt instead of Matt Damon and Christian Bale? The project had serious momentum a decade before its release. According to Pitt, there were discussions in place to pair him with Cruise, where they would portray Ken Miles and Carroll Shelby, respectively, under the direction of Joseph Kosinski.

“Tom and I, for a while there, were on Ford v Ferrari with Joe [to direct],” Pitt revealed in an interview with The National, as reported by William Mullally. “This was about 10 years before the guys who actually made it – and made it a great movie.” The chemistry between the two actors suggested a unique blend of talent and energy for the film.

The Driving Force Behind the Decision

Despite the promising start, it became apparent that the vision for ‘Ford v. Ferrari’ with he, Tom Cruise didn’t materialize due to conflicting ambitions. Pitt elaborated on the matter, explaining the challenges that ultimately derailed the project. “What it came down to is that we both wanted to drive, and he wanted to play Shelby, and I wanted to play Ken Miles,” he noted, highlighting their mutual desire to take the wheel in a different context.

However, the pivotal moment came when Cruise realized that the role of Carroll Shelby wouldn’t allow for much driving. “When Tom realised that Carroll Shelby would not be driving much in the movie, it didn’t come through,” Pitt explained. This realization marked a turning point and left the project in limbo.

The Final Outcome

Ultimately, ‘Ford v. Ferrari’ was released in 2019 with Matt Damon portraying Shelby and Christian Bale stepping into the shoes of Miles. The film garnered critical acclaim, winning two Academy Awards for Best Sound Mixing and Best Film Editing, while also receiving nominations for Best Picture and Best Sound Mixing.

Looking back, one can only speculate how the film would have turned out with Pitt and Cruise at the helm. The chemistry and star power they would have brought to the project could have given it a very different flavor. Despite the missed opportunity of having ‘Ford v. Ferrari’ with he, Tom Cruise not coming to fruition, both actors have continued to thrive in their respective careers.