Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Rejoin to Collaborate for Very First Time Since Separation

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have joined to collaborate for the very first time since their separation.

The former pair that finished their marital relationship in 2005 have both consented to participate in a real-time online table read of traditional 1982 film Fast Times at Ridgemont High.

The read is being arranged by among the movie’s first celebrities, Sean Penn, to raise cash for charity, and he’s additionally joined TV host Jimmy Kimmel, Morgan Freeman, Shia LaBeouf, Matthew McConaughey, and Julia Roberts.

Fast Times at Ridgemont High‘s live read will be live-streamed on Facebook and various other social media systems on Friday evening.

It will certainly note the very first time Brad and Jen have interacted since their separation.

They notoriously showed up on screen with each other in an episode of Jennifer’s comedy series in 2001 Friends.

Brad, 56, played a previous highschool colleague of Jennifer’s character, Rachel, that held a long-running animosity versus her, which all appeared over Thanksgiving supper.

The previous pair have expanded close once again recently, following the completion of their five-year marital relationship.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s 20th Wedding Celebration Anniversary

Brad took place to remarry and have kids with Angelina Jolie, and they are still experiencing their separation four years after they split in 2016.

Fans have long been expecting a Brad and Jen get-together, and their newest job makes certain to sustain chatter concerning the state of their partnership.

The couple has gotten close once again, adhering to Brad’s split from Angelina and Jennifer’s separation from 2nd partner, Justin Theroux.

Brad attended her lush 50th birthday celebration event, and both had a heart-warming public get-together at the Screen Actor’s Guild Awards previously this year.