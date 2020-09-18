Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston ‘Get Flirty’ as They Act out Saucy Scene with Each Other

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston rejoined on-screen, and things got a little steamy.

The former couple got separated back in 2005, brought with each other for online analysis of Fast Times at Ridgemont High up on Thursday evening.

He played the character of Brad Hamilton – initially played by Court Reinhold – while Jen, 51, handled the component of Linda, the lady he has a crush on.

In the raunchy scene, Brad’s character head right into the restroom, while the storyteller, played by Morgan Freeman, expressions: “Brad is j ** king off.”

The imaginary Brad is fantasizing regarding Linda, with Jen checking out the line: “Hello Brad, you know just how cute I always thought you were.

“You’re so sexy.”

Linda that was initially played by Phoebe Cates, is partially nude in the traditional scene, yet Jennifer remained clothed entirely.

The occasion, which was held over Zoom, remained in the assistance of a coronavirus charity called CORE.

Various other superstars included were Shia LaBeouf, Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey, Jimmy Kimmel, John Legend, Henry Golding, Dane Chef, and the initial movie’s celebrity Sean Penn.

This was the very first time Brad and Jen got on display with each other because of their separation.

Both got wed in 2000 and remained with each other for five years.

Their highly-publicized split saw Brad rapidly proceed with Angelina Jolie.

He rejected they would undoubtedly have an affair, yet the connection confirmed to be disruptive, with their followers taking sides on either ‘Group Jennifer’ or ‘Group Angelina…’

Brad and Jen have come to be buddies once more recently, placing their old drama behind them.