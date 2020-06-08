Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are together with niece ‘they loved like a daughter’

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are aiming to mark the college graduation of the star’s preferred niece with a unique present.

The 56-year-old Hollywood tale has a solid bond with his brother’s children, and Sydney Pitt was one that he and Friends star Jennifer, 51, took under their wing when they were with each other.

According to Aussie gossip mag Originality, Sydney has a unique place in their hearts, with Brad supposedly enjoying her “like his own,” and Jen creating a ‘special bond’ with her from when she was a newborn.

Currently, Sydney has graduated from an eminence university with a degree in style, which is allegedly motivated by her well-known uncle.

Brad has marked the celebration by giving her an open invitation to utilize his mansion in Santa Barbara for a celebration, which he got when married to Jennifer.

It is believed both are ruining Sydney rotten as an incentive for all her academic initiatives.

An insider informed the publication: “Sydney was birthed right around when Brad and Jen began dating.

” She was a tiny child when Brad brought Jen residence to Missouri to satisfy his parents and his bro, Doug– Sydney’s daddy.”

The source added: “Because of that, Jen shares an unique bond with her, also. Sydney had constantly called her Aunt Jen– something that troubled Angelina no end when Brad was wed to her.”

Sydney is believed to be no stranger to Brad’s beach home as she has appreciated family members vacations there with her dad and brother or sisters Reagan and Landon.

Now Brad and Jen are providing her the tricks to make sure that she can vacation alone.

The source continued: “I have heard he’s even thrown in using his precious Tesla. He trusts funds Sydney implicitly as if she was his very own child.

” He understood she had a good directly her shoulders when she began revealing rate of interest in studying to be an engineer.”

This is a subject that is close to Brad’s heart, and he also put his motion picture profession on hold to research the subject with renowned engineer Frank Gehry as his tutor.

Mentioning it formerly, Brad stated: “I’m very interested in design. I have been asked if I ‘d ever route; however, I ‘d rather develop.”

Sydney finished from Drury University in Springfield, which was costing $84,000 a year.

Brad apparently “could not have been prouder” of her success, and the source said that Brad and Jen are obtaining a photo mounted of the delighted minute.

The source took place to include: “Brad and Jen like to think they ‘d have had a lady similar to Sydney, and that they could have even grown up with each other.”