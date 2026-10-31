BOYNEXTDOOR Shares Exclusive Look at Tour Preparation Essentials

Since their debut in 2023, BOYNEXTDOOR has carved out a unique musical identity characterized by their hands-on approach to production and their poignant, relatable themes exploring the ups and downs of youth. The six-member group—Sungho, Riwoo, Jaehyun, Taesan, Leehan, and Woonhak—reflects the essence of their name through their approachable charm and playful energy, winning over fans with their down-to-earth personalities.

After launching their second headlining tour in July, the group is now set to bring the KNOCK ON Vol. 2 Tour to North America. Kicking off on October 30 in Texas, the tour will feature stops in Florida, Illinois, New York, Toronto, Vancouver, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Mexico City, before continuing on to Southeast Asia. Their appearance at last year’s Lollapalooza marked a significant milestone as their first major festival performance, and now their dedicated fanbase, ONEDOORs, is eagerly anticipating the chance to see them live.

A week before heading to Texas for the North American leg, the members met with Rolling Stone in Seoul to share what’s in their bags and what they are most excited about for the tour ahead.

Growth and Evolution

It’s been two years since we first met. The last time was to chat about your 3rd EP “19.99.” How do you think BOYNEXTDOOR has grown and evolved these past two years?

Woonhak: I think we’ve developed some depth. After working on our full-length album and the repackage album, looking back, I believe our team has gained musical depth and maturity in how we present ourselves.

Jaehyun: We’ve had more opportunities to draw inspiration from ONEDOORs and audiences. We genuinely prioritize building connections with our fans, and I think we’ve grown a lot in that aspect.

First North American Tour Excitement

This will be your first North American tour—what are you most excited about?

Leehan: I’m eager to interact with the crowds. Our experience at Lollapalooza was so memorable, and I look forward to creating many more happy moments this time around.

Tour Preparation Stories

Are there any fun stories you can share from tour preparation?

Taesan: It’s no coincidence that we released “Animal” just in time for this tour. The energy we felt at Lollapalooza and from American fans inspired us to create that song. I’m thrilled to perform it and experience the excitement it brings.

Jaehyun: We’re visiting numerous cities this time, and I’m excited to bring the dreams of ONEDOORs, who have been waiting to see us, to life. Each city has its unique charm, and I can’t wait for the diverse experiences ahead.

Woonhak: We’ll also be performing in the birthplaces of several music genres we’ve grown up listening to, like West Coast and East Coast hip-hop, as well as Southern hip-hop. It’s extra special, and I’m curious about the vibes in each location.

Preparing for a Busy Tour

When going on tour, it’s a non-stop schedule for a long time. Is there anything you want to say to yourselves before starting this busy run?

Sungho: Since this is our first world tour, it’s significantly larger than our last one. We want to provide a lot of energy back to our fans, even if it occasionally feels overwhelming. We love performing, but it’s also crucial for us to support each other and ensure we finish the tour in good health.

Must-Haves and Signature Items

RIWOO

I used to not use hand cream, but now I always carry it because of the dry weather. I also need my AirPods for music, and I’ve designed a custom case to match my in-ear monitor. I carry around 10 rings on tour—this mint-colored one is my favorite. When we return for encores, I love adding personal touches to my outfits with accessories like hats or glasses. I never forget my external battery pack either.

Setlist Wishes

Are there any songs you wish made it into the setlist that didn’t make it this time?

Leehan: I’m personally disappointed that “Upside Down” didn’t make the cut. It was so fun to work on, and the choreography is a blast, but we’ve included other great songs instead.

Favorite Performances

On the other hand, what is your favorite song to perform?

Riwoo: “ANIMAL” has become my favorite to perform. We designed it with the performance in mind, so the energy exchange between us and the audience is incredible.

Upcoming Tour Anticipations

LEEHAN

Leehan mentions, “My iPad case may be a bit dirty, but I rely on it for streaming shows on Netflix and Disney+ or playing games. My AirPods are essential for group life, and their noise-canceling feature is a must at times. I’ve also been listening to “Movie” by Taeyang a lot lately.” He continues, “Hair clips are vital for keeping my long hair dry while washing my face, while lip balm is another thing I cannot live without.”

City Highlights and Must-Visit Locales

Are there specific things you’re excited to do in the cities during the upcoming North American tour?

Leehan: I’m excited to visit Texas. The cowboy culture is something I want to experience firsthand after seeing it in videos.

Riwoo: New York is on my list since I love Spider-Man!

Sungho: We’ve mainly visited the West Coast, so exploring the East Coast, especially New York, will be a new experience for us. I’m looking forward to all the intriguing things we’ll see and do.

Leehan: I hope to spot horses on the road there. I’ve seen videos of people in cowboy outfits riding horses, and I want to witness it myself!

Fan Interaction Goals

What’s something you want to say to your ONEDOORs in North America who have been waiting to see you for so long?

Woonhak: “There are six outstanding boys from Korea coming on tour. Please tell everyone. We will prove how extraordinary we are. Trust in us, come see us, and support us.”

Jaehyun: Fans have voiced their desire to see us during signing events. I hope we can create amazing memories on this first headlining tour and draw inspiration for our next album.

Sungho: Let’s enjoy this experience together! We can’t wait to chat about food from places like Chipotle and In-N-Out and make memories with our fans!