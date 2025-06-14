Bonnaroo Festival Halted by Unexpected Weather Conditions

The Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, a beloved event in the music calendar, faced an unexpected setback as it was canceled due to severe weather conditions. The festival, which draws thousands of fans annually, was forced to announce the cancellation after weather forecasts indicated conditions unsafe for attendees. This unforeseen event has left many eager festival-goers disappointed but understanding of the necessary safety measures.

The Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival informed attendees of the cancellation through an Instagram update. This announcement followed a day of planning and safety warnings, including evacuation notices. The festival officially commenced on Thursday at Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, Tennessee, with only one headliner, Luke Combs, managing to perform. The event was initially scheduled to run until Sunday.

“Today, the National Weather Service provided us with an updated forecast with significant and steady precipitation that will produce deteriorating camping and egress conditions in the coming days,” Bonnaroo stated. “We are beyond gutted, but we must make the safest decision and cancel the remainder of Bonnaroo.”

Bonnaroo has promised refunds for all one-day tickets for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, purchased through Front Gate Tickets. However, those who bought four-day passes and camping options will receive a 75 percent refund, acknowledging the inconvenience endured by many.

The highly anticipated performances by Tyler, the Creator, Olivia Rodrigo, and Hozier, among others, will no longer take place. This year’s lineup included notable acts such as Vampire Weekend, GloRilla, and Queens of the Stone Age, generating excitement that now, unfortunately, must be deferred until future events.

“The number one thing we need from the Bonnaroo community is patience. Some of your fellow campers’ sites are in rough shape,” the organizers noted. “The rain has settled in areas and made certain parts of Outeroo difficult to manage. We’d like to prioritize getting those folks as well as those with accessibility needs off The Farm as soon as possible this evening.”

The organizers expressed heartfelt disappointment at having to make such a difficult decision, reflecting the efforts put into making this event special. Their gratitude toward the festival community’s patience and positivity remains a testament to the enduring Bonnaroovian spirit.

“We have put our hearts and souls into making this weekend the most special one of the year, and cannot express how crushed we are to have made this decision,” their statement concluded.